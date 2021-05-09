PGGM Investments Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,302 shares of company stock worth $3,825,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

