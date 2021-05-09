PGGM Investments Has $21.15 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.24% of SEI Investments worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $72,825,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.27 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock worth $7,006,495. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

