PGGM Investments Sells 24,799 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

