PGGM Investments Sells 95,751 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,751 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

