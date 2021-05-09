PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289,158 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $141.38 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

