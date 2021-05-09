Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 6,936 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $243,731.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,653,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

