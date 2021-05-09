Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 631.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

