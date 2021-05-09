Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,298.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,602.42 or 1.00221885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00695564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $750.31 or 0.01305451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00376500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00229741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,715,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.