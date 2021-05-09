Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

