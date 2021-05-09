Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

