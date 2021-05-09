Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

