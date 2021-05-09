Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $72.71 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.