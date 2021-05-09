Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $225,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 187,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $176.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

