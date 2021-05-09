Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.61.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

