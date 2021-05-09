Piper Sandler Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

