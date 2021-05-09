Piper Sandler Comments on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.73 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

