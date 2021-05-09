Piper Sandler Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $39.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $733.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,806 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

