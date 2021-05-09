Piper Sandler Raises Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $38.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.