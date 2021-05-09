Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 263,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

