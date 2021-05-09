Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 2,156,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.