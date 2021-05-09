Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

PII opened at $144.52 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

