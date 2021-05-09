PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for PolarityTE in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.