PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,449.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and $33,449.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

