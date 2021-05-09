Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 580,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.