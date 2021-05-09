Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 580,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

