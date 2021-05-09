Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.24.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.