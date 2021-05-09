Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.22 on Friday. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

