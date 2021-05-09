Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.34, but opened at $46.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

