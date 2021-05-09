Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PVG stock opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.26.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

