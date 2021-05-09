Primis Financial Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primis Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $113,494 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

