Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,776 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

BAB stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

