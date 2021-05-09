Private Advisor Group LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000.

Shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

