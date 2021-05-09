Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 338,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $68.37 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

