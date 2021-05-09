Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $103.00 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

