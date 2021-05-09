Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

