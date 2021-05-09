Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 115,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,638. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

