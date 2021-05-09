Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Progyny stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

