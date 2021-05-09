Project Inverse (XIV) Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $246,773.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00248257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.17 or 0.01198277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.75 or 0.00768960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,179.02 or 1.00140228 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

