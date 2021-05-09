ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.53 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

