Propy 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.57 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $107.25 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00085655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00104861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.00783322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.29 or 0.09094990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

