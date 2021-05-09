ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SSO opened at $115.69 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $116.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

