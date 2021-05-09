Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) will be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

