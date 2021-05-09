Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.