Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

