Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.08

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

