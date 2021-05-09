PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $127.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $480,412.66 and $127.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,056.98 or 1.00560834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00230420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.