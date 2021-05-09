Pyrk (PYRK) Achieves Market Cap of $171,497.49

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $171,497.49 and approximately $1,444.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

