Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KFRC. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

KFRC stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

