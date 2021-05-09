Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Issued By Wedbush

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

