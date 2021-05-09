Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Issued By Truist Securiti

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

